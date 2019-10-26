B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a report released on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of SEA stock opened at C$16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.28. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.74 and a 1 year high of C$21.98.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

In other Seabridge Gold news, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 2,459 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$49,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$577,040. Insiders have sold a total of 3,459 shares of company stock valued at $69,495 in the last quarter.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

