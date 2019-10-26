Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 20%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) shares fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 857,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 312,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

