Azart (AZART) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Azart has a market capitalization of $383.00 and approximately $677.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azart coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Azart has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006807 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official website is azartpay.com . Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

