Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems updated its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,338,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

