Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Up 20%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL)’s stock price shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,714,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 705,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

