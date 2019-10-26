AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.44.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.85. 446,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Marc G. Cannon sold 18,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $950,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $37,084.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,492,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,959,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.