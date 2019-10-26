Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after buying an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after buying an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after buying an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after buying an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

