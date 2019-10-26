Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,414. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

