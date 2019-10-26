Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Holdings Reduced by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.51.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

