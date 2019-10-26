Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $23.07 million and $1.50 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

