ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.