Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 69.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

