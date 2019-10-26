AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 2,665,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,203. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 113.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 17.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 278,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 29.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.