AstraZeneca Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,151 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the average volume of 387 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

