ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.77

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.77 and last traded at $98.77, with a volume of 877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.68. ASM International had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $408.30 million for the quarter.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

