ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Up 5.6% After Strong Earnings

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $63.07, 783,478 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 306,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.40%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ASGN from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,690,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 510,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

