Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ascential to an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential stock traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 352.40 ($4.60). 3,434,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 371.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.33. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331.20 ($4.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.