Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $633.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 239.20% and a negative net margin of 411.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $313,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 65.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 273,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 231,046 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.