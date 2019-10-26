Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.17

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.17 and traded as high as $20.59. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 1,078 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

