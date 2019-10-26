Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after purchasing an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,572,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,374,000 after purchasing an additional 179,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,585,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 153,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE FLO opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

