Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 125,200 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of Fortive worth $43,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 342.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

