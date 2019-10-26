Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $33.91 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.31.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $150.49 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $89,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,879 shares of company stock worth $41,528,353 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.