Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $34,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,988.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.51.

ATHM stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average of $90.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

