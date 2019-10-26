Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 74,500 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.75% of GrubHub worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 114.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,980,000 after acquiring an additional 369,316 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 169,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $59.02 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.17%. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $90.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $111,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock valued at $756,263 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

