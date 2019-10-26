ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Receives $13.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $14.50 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ABR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 718,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,832. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 4,559 shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $55,437.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

