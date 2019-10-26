Aragon Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008319 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, HitBTC, Liqui and IDEX. Aragon has a market capitalization of $22.94 million and $29,924.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00200189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.01490106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00091650 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,256 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

