Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $14.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

APTV stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 896,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,669 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

