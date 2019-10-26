Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.80. Apple posted earnings per share of $2.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $11.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.36 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $247.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.22.

AAPL stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.58. 18,329,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,508,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $246.73.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

