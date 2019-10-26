Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APPN. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Appian and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.59.

Shares of APPN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 459,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,693. Appian has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $73,754.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $510,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,984 shares of company stock worth $34,693,120 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $2,860,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

