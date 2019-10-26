AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce sales of $67.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.40 million. AppFolio reported sales of $50.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $254.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $255.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $321.70 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $325.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.80. 91,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,094.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $1,493,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,698. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 28.6% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

