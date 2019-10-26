Apollon (XAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,809.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Apollon has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $81,809.00 and $28.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 168.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

