ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. ANZ has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

