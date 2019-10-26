Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $36,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM opened at $263.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.07.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

