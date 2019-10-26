Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,155.67 ($28.17).

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,015.50 ($26.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,893.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,981.25. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,529.80 ($19.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,720 ($66,274.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,023 shares of company stock worth $7,329,891.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.