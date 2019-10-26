Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

AVXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. 216,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,566. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

