Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 216,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,566. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $143.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

