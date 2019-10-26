Analyzing KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Energy & Technology (NASDAQ:ENGT)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Energy & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -1.13% 10.08% 5.27% Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KLX Energy Services and Energy & Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.43%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Energy & Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 0.42 $14.40 million $2.81 3.10 Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

KLX Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Energy & Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

