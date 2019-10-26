Analyzing Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 4.53% 4.58% 1.12% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $17.76 billion 0.66 $376.00 million N/A N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.38 $1.73 billion $1.56 10.25

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

