Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNMF. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

LUNMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.03. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

