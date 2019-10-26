Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at American Capital Partners cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now anticipates that the bank will earn $10.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.00. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

SBNY stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

