Analysts Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,827 shares of company stock valued at $718,353 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.