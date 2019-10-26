Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce $671.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680.30 million and the lowest is $665.10 million. TopBuild reported sales of $647.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 15.65%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

In other TopBuild news, VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $730,231.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $568,017.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,573.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,541 shares of company stock worth $3,889,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 153,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,790. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

