Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

PANL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

