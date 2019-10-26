Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $771.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $621.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

In related news, Director Tanya S. Beder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 5,210,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 4,770,018 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,465,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

