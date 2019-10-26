Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report sales of $641.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $662.00 million and the lowest is $625.80 million. IDEX reported sales of $622.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.43.

IEX traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.72. 410,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,476. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $173.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $953,472.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,956,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,210,000 after purchasing an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 69.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,989,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,360,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

