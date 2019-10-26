Analysts Expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to announce $483.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $425.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $56,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,510 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 355.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.43. 203,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,519. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

