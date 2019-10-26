Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $3.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $12.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $30.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $37.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $105.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 73.73% and a negative net margin of 4,268.74%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 429,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,256. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $1,634,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $34,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $34,868.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

