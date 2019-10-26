Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $26.05. 769,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,819. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,363,730 shares of company stock worth $86,435,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

