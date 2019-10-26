Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,168.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock worth $1,743,873 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 366,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 541,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,170. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

