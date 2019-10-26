Analysts Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.93) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $212.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

