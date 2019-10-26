Analysts Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.93) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $212.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.